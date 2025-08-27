What Does Raiders' Addition of Kenny Pickett Mean for O'Connell?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been extremely busy over the past few days deciding on their 53-man roster, and also finding a way to address arguably their biggest issue heading into the regular season.
Along with figuring things out with Jakobi Meyers, finding a backup quarterback to replace Aidan O'Connell was arguably the team's most pressing issue.
After signing Kenny Pickett, the Raiders must figure out what to do with O'Connell. They have plenty of options. They could keep Geno Smith, Pickett and O'Connell. Or, move on from O'Connell altogether.
Carroll's Words Gave Clues
Following the Raiders' second preseason game, Pete Carroll did not mince words when speaking about O'Connell. The third-year quarterback threw an ugly interception against the San Francisco 49ers prior to Carroll's comments.
"I thought Aidan [O'Connell] continued to little bit -- we're not quite as fast when he's playing. We don't play as quick from huddle to the snap, still trying to work that out. And he made a poor choice on the throw for the pick, unfortunately. It was a crucial time, that was tough. Just the guy was covered, and if he had to it throw away or take off, we would have preferred that," Carroll said.
“I thought the first game was honestly two ones that I wish I could have back, and felt just down about, and felt like I put a team in a bad position. This last one was tough. I was trying to throw the ball with anticipation, and the guy made a good play and obviously had a good sense of what route we were running," O'Connell said.
"And so at all junctures it's my job to take care of the ball and not put our defense in a bad spot, and to continue to move the offense. Especially in that situation where this past weekend in the red zone, and with a good field goal kicker, and Daniel [Carlson] hopefully have points on the board. So just trying to, yeah, like you said, take care of the ball. It's ultimately my responsibility. Obviously, it comes in, in different waves about when an interception happens, why it happens, but got to do a better job of that."
O'Connell would turn the ball over again in the Raiders' next preseason game on a sack fumble that led to an Arizona Cardinals touchdown.
It was a play where he got poor blocking from his offensive line but still could have thrown the ball away. The play showed a lack of pocket awareness by O'Connell.
Turnover Issues
After a different regime drafted O'Connell in the fourth round three offseasons ago, Spytek and the Raiders traded a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Pickett. This gives an idea of how much value the Raiders' front office believes in Pickett's potential in Las Vegas until O'Connell returns.
If O'Connell returns
While the Raiders' plans for O'Connell are unclear, the fact that they traded a draft pick away for Pickett when other quarterback options were available after cutdown day around the league, and O'Connell's struggles in the preseason, raises questions about whether they plan to keep him at all.
Or, if they choose to keep O'Connell, he may have a hard time beating Pickett out for the backup spot.
With Cam Miller in their back pocket, and O'Connell appearing to not fit well in Chip Kelly's system, a Raiders regime that has shown little hesitation to move on from a bad personnel fit may move on from O'Connell. Time will tell what the Raiders decide to do.
