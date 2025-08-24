All Possibilities Are on the Table for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders cannot afford to sustain many injuries this upcoming season. They have already suffered two, albeit to players in reserve or rotational roles. Still, both losses are a big deal for the Raiders, as they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.
The Raiders believe in starting quarterback Geno Smith, as he has had a productive offseason, training camp, and preseason. Smith already looks to be the best quarterback the Raiders have had in years, but nothing is guaranteed in the National Football League.
The regular season is long, and grueling and injuries happen frequently. While the Raiders can hope Smith stays healthy for all 17 games, most coaches would agree, a competent backup quarterback is something every team in the league would take, especially at an affordable rate.
While it was clear Aidan O'Connell was not yet a starting quarterback, he is undoubtedly a serviceable backup when healthy, with over 10 starts under his belt, and still on his rookie deal.
O'Connell needs improvement, but his loss is something the Raiders must adequately compensate for.
Carroll Makes It Clear
Following the Raiders' loss to the Cardinals, Pete Carroll made it clear that the Raiders will be on the hunt for another quarterback, but experience is a vital part of what he and the Raiders' front office is looking for.
While rookie quarterback Cam Miller is talented, the Raiders need a more experienced option to back up Smith.
"All possibilities are available right now. I mean, wherever they come from, and we're looking everywhere to see if we can find the best guy that fits us. So if you don't mind, I'm not going to really lay out exactly what we're looking for here, so I don't want to show our hand, but I want somebody who's played. That's what's important, a guy that's had game experience is really huge to me. We have Cam [Miller], and Cam hasn't played in the league much, so we're looking for an experienced player that could help us," Carroll said.
Carroll noted that O'Connell's replacement would need "a couple years of playing."
[Miller is] just a raw kid trying to do it, and he's made some good plays, and he's tough and shows a knack for playing the spot, but he just needs a ton of plays. We'd like to buy some more time with him as much as we could."
