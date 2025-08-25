Raiders Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The Las Vegas Raiders added as much talent as they possibly could during the offseason and training camp. Many players had productive training camps, but it is now time for the Raiders, and the rest of the league to trim down their roster. Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to do so.
As the Raiders try to turn things around, this is arguably the most critical point in Pete Carroll's early tenure with the team. Following training camp, Carroll explained the process he, his coaching staff, and the Raiders' front office will go through to decide on their 53-man roster.
"Well, we're finishing up the film, making sure that we've seen everything that we can evaluate on guys that are here as we make our decisions here, and that's the first thing. Then the process comes for all of the coaches to lend their opinions and help us see what they see as seeing who's going to stay, who's not going to stay. Johnny [John Spytek] and I have a lot of work to do to make sure that we have it ironed out," Carroll said.
"We've done a lot of work prior to this game to be prepared, things that we really wanted to see in this last game, and to make declarations and make sure that we had enough information to make good decisions."
The Raiders must also take their practice squad into consideration when making moves, which makes their pending decisions much more interesting.
“So then it's just the process of going through it, and it's really just working through the depth chart and the roster and coming up with the right numbers, and until you get all the way down to the very end of it, that's where you have to decide whether you take this guy or that guy, and this guy fits us in this way, and this guy fits us in that way, and just try to weigh that out really, really well, and we'll do a good job of that," Carroll said.
"We have plenty of experience to do that well, and we have coaches that have been through it too, so with Johnny's guys upstairs and the coaches, will figure this out."
Below are the moves the Raiders have made. These will be updated as moves are confirmed.
Waived:
Applies to players with less than four years of experience. They are not free to sign with any team in the league, as they must hit the waiver wire.
Released:
Applies to players with four or more years of experience. These players' contracts are terminated, they become unrestricted free agents and can sign with any other team in the league.
Early Analysis:
