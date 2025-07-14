WATCH: Aidan O'Connell Weighs In on the Raiders
SUMMERLIN, NV-- Several Las Vegas Raiders players participated in the team's charity softball event with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The charity event matched the city's two biggest sports teams against each other, bringing the community together once again.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell addressed the media prior to the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights' charity softball event this past weekend.
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke following Orgnaized Team Activities. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Geno Smith's leadership is undervalued by a lot of people. But I mentioned to Greg Olson yesterday, can he be a blessing to an Aidan O'Connell just for what he's going to bring to him, his coaching and mentoring him and all of that?
Coach Kelly: "Yeah, Geno can be a blessing to coaches. And I can attest to you to that. I think Geno is special. So yeah, I think you're spot on with that. I think he's got great leadership qualities. I think everybody is a byproduct of their environment, and I think how Geno came through his career - you look at the arcs of his career, being a high draft pick and going to New York, and then headed to San Diego, and then kind of almost restarting his career when he got with Pete [Carroll], but Pete brought him in as a backup, Russell [Wilson] was there," Kelly said.
"And then all of a sudden, earning the starting job, Russell gets traded, and now Geno gets to show what he can do. There's not a lot of guys that would have shown that resiliency. There's not a lot of guys that would have persevered through all of that. But I think you can look at him as a younger player, or you could look at him as an older coach and admire the journey that he's been on.
"Because it's hard to talk the talk if you have never walked the walk, and Geno has been in all those shoes, and I think that's one thing that really he can be - he's so relatable to everybody in this program because he's kind of lived that life. He's been a high draft pick, but he's also been a guy that has been told that a team doesn't want him. And so, I think until you actually go through that situation, it's hard to kind of fathom. But the fact that he's done it and come out and to be the way he is now is really a testament to him. He's special, and we're really, really excited that we have him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.