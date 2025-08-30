Raiders Make Critical Decision Heading into the Regular Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to prepare for Week 1 of the regular season, but first had to address one thing.
Raiders Make a Big Decision
Following training camp, Carroll noted that following cutdown day, the Raiders selected team captain. The Raiders designated one player per unit, and it was voted on by the players.
“We selected captains today. On defense, Maxx Crosby was elected captain for the defense. On offense, Geno Smith was elected captain, and AJ Cole was elected captain for special teams. So, we're proud of those guys. They have been leading since the moment we got here, and they're exactly the right guys. Obviously, these guys voted them almost unanimously. So really proud to represent our club with those guys."
Nearly all of the Raiders' team captains have been with the Raiders for years, even dating back to their days in Oakland. Smith was the only new addition who was named a captain. Following cutdown day, the Raiders' General Manager explained that Smith's performance earned the respect of his teammates.
The Raiders have struggled at quarterback for years. In just a few months of being on the team, Smith has already shown he will more than likely be an upgrade under center for the Raiders. During training camp and the preseason, Smith
"He's been everything we wanted him to be. He's a hard worker. He's competitive. When he comes out to practice, it's with conviction. And he's out there for a reason. It's not something that he's just out there throwing a football around. I mean, he is detailed. He's been a leader for us. He likes to mix it up with Maxx [Crosby], which is a fun thing to see too, because I always love a quarterback that won't back down from people like Maxx," Spytek said.
"And he can throw the football. I mean, I've always admired his arm, but when you stand close to him, I think you guys have been out there now to see and really see him throw a football, it's pretty special the way that he can spin it. But I think a lot of us knew that the person has been as advertised. But again, not a surprise because, because Coach [Pete Carroll] knew him so well."
