Raiders Reveal Brock Bowers' Status For Titans Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak this weekend against the Tennessee Titans of the AFC South. This is a matchup the Silver and Black must win if they want to have any chance of saving their season.
It will also be another opportunity for head coach Pete Carroll to show that his team is improving and moving forward in the right direction.
They are playing a team with a rookie quarterback, and this is a very winnable game. That being said, the Raiders have not been playing good football at all. They have been off to a very disappointing start and are looking to turn it around in Week 6. This will need to be a team effort because the Silver and Black have hit the injury bug.
The Raiders in Week 5 not only suffered another loss, but they also came out of that game with a few players banged up. That is not good news for this Raiders team, which cannot afford to keep losing players to injuries. It is starting to take a toll on this Raiders team, which came into the season had a lot of concerns about their depth. And it is starting to show the lack of depth that is on this football team. The Raiders made moves this week to get more depth on this team, but it is hard to win like that.
On Friday, the Raiders released their final injury report for their Week 6 game. One thing we found out is that star tight end Brock Bowers will be missing his second straight game as he is dealing with a knee injury. The Raiders want to make sure they get him back to 100 percent.
Punter AJ Cole returned to practice but was limited on Friday. His game status is listed as questionable. He is a big part of the special teams group.
The rest of the injury report for Friday, which included defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Michael Mayer, offensive lineman Jackson Power-Johnson, cornerback Eric Stokes, and defensive tackle JJ Pegues, were all full participants in practice.
Raiders Injuries
- TE Brock Bowers- DNP
- P AJ Cole- Limited
- DE Maxx Crosby- Full
- TE Michael Mayer- Full
- C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson- Full
- DL JJ Pegues- Full
- CB Eric Stokes- Full
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.