Why Raiders Offensive Line Will Thrive in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders want to start next season on the right note. Over the last few seasons, the Raiders have not gotten off to a good start. It is hard when an NFL team starts the season slow, and it has to play catch-up up and they also have no room for error in so many games.
That is something the Raiders want to avoid next season. The Raiders are going to have to start winning games earlier on to make it easier on them the rest of the way.
One thing the Raiders have done this offseason is upgrade in a lot of different areas that are important. This team has been put in a position to be successful next year. The Raiders will go into the season with a lot of new faces that have a lot of experience winning games in the National Football League. And it all starts with new head coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll comes into his first season with the Raiders looking to get things started in the right direction next season. Carroll does not want to wait around and start winning games. Carroll knows what it takes to win, and that is why he has made the moves to upgrade a lot of different positions next season.
One area of this team that is getting talked about for the wrong reasons is the offensive line. For some reason, many people around the league think that the Raiders will not be good up front next season. The Raiders have a lot of young players on the offensive line but they played well last season and will only get better next season.
The Raiders also have one of the best left tackles in all of football in Kolton Miller, who is the leader of the group. At the center position, the Raiders can potentially have the best center next season in Jackson Powers-Johnson. The Raiders also made a move to add veteran guard Alex Cappa this offseason as well. The offensive line is set up well for the Silver and Black.
One thing we do know about the Raiders' head coach is that he likes to run the ball a lot. Next season, it will not be any different. And he has a good offensive line to match his style.
