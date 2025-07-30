Veteran Weighs In on Teaching, Competing Against Raiders' Young Talent
The message was clear from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll since the first day he was hired by the franchise. He wanted to start winning games this season and he was going to bring out the competition from all his players. If there is one thing that Carroll wants from his players, is competition. If you are not competitive, you will not be playing for Carroll.
The Raiders are building a new culture this season in training camp. But it all started when the Silver and Black brought in Carroll earlier in the offseason. He has set the tone from day one, and he continues to remind his players and the rest of the Raiders staff what the goals are for the team and what he is expecting from them this season.
The Raiders are now in their second week of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. They understand that starting strong is crucial for achieving success this year. Training camp plays a vital role in ensuring all players are aligned with the new coaching staff’s approach. The Raiders are also incorporating a few young players in key positions, and they have complete confidence that these newcomers will contribute to winning games this season.
The competition is heating up for the Raiders offensive line. That is where the team is going to make the tough decisions after training camp. The Raiders have a good mix of veteran and young, talented players. The Raiders are bringing out the best competition, and the veterans are also teaching the young players. That is something good to see from the veterans.
"Yeah, if you cannot compete, you do not belong here," said Raiders offensive lineman Alex Cappa. "You've got to compete. Every position is a competition."
"It does not matter what position you are in, they are going to play the best guy. "So, there is always competition, but working with the young guys is what I like the most, I would say. I love passing along what I have learned, trying to help them. We've got good young players on the offensive line. And it has been cool seeing them grow already, it is really my favorite part of my job."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take