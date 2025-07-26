Who Will Lead the Raiders’ Rookies in Snap Count?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted 11 players in the 2025 draft class, with many among them expected to carve out a major role for themselves in year one. With that being said, who will receive the biggest workload in their rookie season?
Their 2025 draft class is headlined by their first-round pick and arguably their most exciting selection in years. Ashton Jeanty has given this team new life in the running department and given Raider Nation another star to look forward to when the NFL season begins.
Not only was he their first-round pick, but the Raiders have surrounded Jeanty with plenty of coaching staff who aren't afraid to let the offense flow through the ground game, and he's in a system where he's empowered to take things over on the ground as often as he can.
Brandon Austin is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he wrote an article predicting which rookies from each NFL team will lead their team in snap counts. For the Raiders, it's no surprise that he believes Jeanty will get the biggest workload among his fellow rookies in the Silver and Black.
"Ashton Jeanty is set to become the offensive focal point of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense for years to come. He projects as a true three-down, bell-cow running back who should dominate snaps in Year 1, following a college career that ranked among the most productive in FBS history", said Austin.
Jeanty is already a leading candidate for next season's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and it's no surprise why. The Raiders drafted him so highly for a reason, and they're going to make sure to give Jeanty as much burn in year one as possible.
"With minimal competition from an aging Raheem Mostert and injury-prone Zamir White, Jeanty should get a heavy workload. His dynamic skill set makes him essential to an offense seeking a dramatic turnaround from last year’s league-worst rushing output".
I believe that Raheem Mostert may get more snaps than initially expected in the Raiders' offense, but I believe it's not to run Jeanty to the ground so early in his career. After all, the expectations around Jeanty are that he's going to be a star for Las Vegas for a long time; they can't afford a major injury so early on in his career.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss a offseason story again.
Please let us know your thoughts and all else when you go like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.