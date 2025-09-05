5 Observations From Amari Cooper's Retirement From the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were informed that receiver Amari Cooper was retiring from the NFL on Thursday. Here are five observations from the announcement.
1. Amari Cooper had an opportunity to fix his complicated Raiders' legacy and ruined it
When Cooper was traded from the Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper's departing actions made former Raiders jump on Raider talk shows, wishing it was the 80s so they could smack some sense into him.
Cooper never had a great relationship with the fan base, but Raider Nation will always show love to those willing to lay it all on the line for the shield. Had Cooper done so in his final NFL act, the issues of years past would have been wiped away, but instead, we sit with another wound inflicted for no reason.
2. Jakobi Meyers has unlimited leverage
Jakobi Meyers has been professional in his requests for an extension or trade. Despite back-to-back wide receiver sagas, Meyers has been the unwavering hand and has gained tremendous favor with the fan base. If there was any time to apply pressure for a new deal, it's the next two weeks.
3. The weight of the Raiders' passing offense rests on Dont'e Thornton Jr
Now that Cooper is gone, the Raiders still need a man-beating big threat with hands. Welcome in rookie speedster Dont'e Thornton Jr. With Brock Bowers already commanding the attention of the defense in the passing attack, it will be up to Thornton to make catches in the critical situations.
4. Chip Kelly must answer the call
This is Chip Kelly's first real chin check as the Raiders offensive coordinator. Cooper is gone, what's next? What do you do with less than five days before the season opener? Pete Carroll trusted Kelly with designing his offense but Carroll does not have time to wait years to get the offense rolling.
How Kelly rolls with the punches may ultimately dictate the line between failure and success.
5. The loss really isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things
Cooper said goodbye in the middle of a game week. That's where his mind was. There was no way Cooper, who was already on the backside of his career, was going to put in any type of performance that would have any resemblance of a true impact.
It is what it is but the Raiders aren't missing much.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!