Raiders WR Amari Cooper Hits the Ground Running
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to prove they plan on improving their roster by any means necessary. The Raiders recently added veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper and wasted no time reacquainting him with the organization.
Cooper is Already Working with His New Teammates
Cooper spoke to the media on Tuesday following his first practice. He noted that he had just arrived in Las Vegas shortly before Tuesday's practice. About 24 hours after it was announced he signed with the team, Cooper was already at the Raiders facility practicing with his teammates.
"Yeah, and I didn't get any sleep either. I didn't sleep at all, man, but it's how the cookie crumbles sometimes," Cooper said, noting that he flew into Las Vegas from Dallas.
Cooper will join an offense that his been largely revamped, most notably at the quarterback position. After fielding one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the league last season, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, instantly upgrading their quarterback position.
Cooper is ready to work with Smith.
"I'm very excited. It's something about guys from South Florida. Especially him being the quarterback, I think sometimes you just have a great rapport with guys in terms of timing. Sometimes you could walk into a situation and the timing is automatically there,” Cooper said.
“Today was my first day of practice. Didn't really know if I would practice today, honestly, coming off of a flight, but I'm excited about that. I think the connection will be there automatically, for sure."
After missing all of training camp and the preseason, Cooper is undoubtedly behind. However, he will play under the Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, who is known for having an extensive playbook with complicated calls. However, Cooper is confident he will learn quickly.
"I feel good. He's a very dynamic play caller. Always has been. It was just my first day here in the install meeting, in terms of the plays that were shown on the board. Already like what I was seeing, so I'm excited, I have a good feel of what it's like. It's never been difficult for me to learn a playbook, so it's nothing new for me,” Cooper said.
Cooper gets a chance to prove that he can still be an asset for an NFL team. Following Jakobi Meyers' trade request, Cooper's arrival helps the Raiders on the football field, while their contractual dealings with Meyers are handled behind closed doors.
