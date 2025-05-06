There is Still Room for Improvement on the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason loading up as much talent on the offensive side of the ball as possible. After the Raiders produced one of the worst offenses in the National Football League last season, they hope their offseason changes makes that a distant memory.
The Raiders entered the NFL Draft desperately needing to add to their skill position groups, as they needed depth at wide receiver and help at running back after rushing for the fewest yards per game of any team in the NFL last season. However, the Raiders addressed all of those needs.
Las Vegas used most of their draft picks on the offensive side of the ball, adding multiple wide receivers and multiple offensive linemen after drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.
The Raiders added those players to an offense that included newly-added quarterback Geno Smith. Jakobi Meyers who registered over 1,000 yards last season and tight end Brock Bowers, who is arguably the best tight end in the NFL. Still, the Raiders could use more help.
Las Vegas aims to be as deep as possible. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY analyzed the Raiders' draft haul. He believes the Raiders should be interested in wide receiver Amari Cooper, who started his career with the Raiders.
"The Raiders are another one of Cooper's former teams that could have an interest in the soon-to-be 31-year-old. Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers as a strong slot threat and spent a second-round selection on Jack Bech but it could use a veteran to provide depth in a green receiver room," Camenker said.
While the Raiders may not be interested in Cooper after the additions they made in free agency and the NFL Draft, Las Vegas may benefit from having a quality locker room addition like Cooper in the fold. Adding a veteran like Cooper would help the Raiders in more ways than one.
Las Vegas has done a solid job of adding to their roster this offseason. However, they should be open to ideas that could help improve the Raiders in the short and long-term. While signing Cooper may be unlikely, it is worth the Raiders' consideration.
