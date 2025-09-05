Raiders Player Gets Unexpected Bump in Fantasy Football Stock
The Las Vegas Raiders were set to be one of the most improved offenses in the 2025 NFL season. For one, they're working with a pretty low floor from their performance last year. In 2024, they finished just 27th in yards and 29th in points scored. It'll be difficult for them not to progress from that standing.
Secondly, they've revamped their system, bringing in Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly to lead the way on the sidelines. Most importantly, the Raiders will be debuting a brand-new backfield this season, with quarterback Geno Smith under center and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty set to handle the majority of the carries as their lead running back.
Las Vegas wasn't satisfied with the additions they made early on, though. They went on to bring back wide receiver Amari Cooper in the final weeks of training camp. However, he unexpectedly informed the team that he's no longer interested in playing football and has decided to retire, leaving the Raiders in a strange, unique position, albeit one they were dealing with not long ago.
Jakobi Meyers set to benefit
Amari Cooper wasn't exactly expected to be a major offensive contributor for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. He came in late in training camp and showed his age last year, with just 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 total games between his time with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
Still, his presence threatened Jakobi Meyers' share of the targets and place on Las Vegas' pecking order in the offense. Cooper is an established veteran who could have emerged as a reliable option for Geno Smith in the middle of the field. His arrival had already impacted Meyers' fantasy stock before either even stepped foot on the field for the 2025 NFL season.
Cooper's unexpected retirement will likely affect Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr.'s prospects more than Meyers', but drafters and analysts were already worried about his potential in this Raiders' offense, even before Cooper signed.
With Cooper now gone, Meyers is the unquestioned top receiver on a Las Vegas attack that projects to be quite effective, loaded with promising weapons like Meyers, Smith, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty. The top receiver on the Raiders' offense should have himself a strong fantasy season, especially considering he had top-30 finishes with Gardner Minshew II and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to him the past two years.
Anyone who bought low during Meyers' slide after the Cooper signing might have cashed in greatly.
