Which Raiders Player Is Plummeting Down Fantasy Football Draft Boards
The 2025 NFL season is nearly upon us, and with it comes the return of fantasy football. As players cram in last-minute drafts, it appears that one member of the Las Vegas Raiders might be available as a buy-low candidate after an unexpected drop in average draft position.
Following an offseason overhaul, there's a lot more optimism surrounding this team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Between the additions of Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders' attack is set to be a lot more effective and explosive than what they showed in 2024.
That has the fantasy world buzzing about some of Las Vegas' most prominent players. Brock Bowers, Jeanty, and Smith have all headlined several articles and lists trying to determine their values for the upcoming fantasy season. One Raider has seen a significant dip in his prospects for 2025, though.
Jakobi Meyers
With Geno Smith now under center and Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly leading the way on the sidelines, there were high hopes that the Las Vegas Raiders could wind up producing several viable fantasy football players. Jakobi Meyers was expected to be one of the greatest beneficiaries of the offense's resurgence.
It seems that the pendulum has swung the other way on his fantasy prospects, though. For a number of reasons, drafters have begun fading the seventh-year wide receiver. Frank Ammirante outlined his dip for FantasyPros:
"Jakobi Meyers is another faller after he requested a trade, and the Raiders signed Amari Cooper. While Cooper is firmly on the decline, he’s only one year removed from a terrific season with the Browns, so we can’t count him out. Simply put, there’s not enough upside to justify taking a chance on Meyers, even at the discount. The target competition is now stronger. Also, what if he gets traded to a spot where he’s more of a complementary piece?"
FantasyPros currently has his ADP listed at 88, 40th among wideouts in full-PPR leagues. That feels enticingly low for a receiver who finished top 30 in fantasy scoring the last two seasons and is now set to play on a vastly improved offense. Even with Cooper's arrival, Meyers is still Las Vegas' WR1.
With Geno Smith throwing him the ball instead of Gardner Minshew II and Jimmy Garoppolo, Meyers should have a much easier time getting the rock. He should be a tremendous value in the eighth round.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr to keep up with Jakobi Meyers' season with the Raiders.
Please let us know your thoughts on Meyers' ADP when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.