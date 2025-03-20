A Reunion the Raiders Should Consider
Skill positions must be a priority for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The addition of Geno Smith and Raheem Mostert allows the Raiders to focus on other positions. One of the positions the Raiders have not addressed this offseason is wide receiver, but they have options.
The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft and could select Tetairoa McMillan, as many mock drafts have projected them to do. Las Vegas could swing another trade or find a wide receiver in free agency to help solidify the group. Or the Raiders could do both.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN listed the best fits for free agents that are still available. He listed a wide receiver that has ties to the Silver and Black as the best fit for Las Vegas. Barnwell named Amari Cooper as an option the Raiders should consider this offseason, as they look to add talent.
Cooper is not all that far removed from his best season as a professional. Should they choose to reunite with him, Cooper likely has plenty left in the tank that the Raiders can use. He is undoubtedly a player the Raiders should consider adding this offseason to a new-look offense.
"One year earlier, Cooper made it to the Pro Bowl with a 1,250-yard season for the [Cleveland] Browns. Despite missing the final two games of the season, he was comfortably one of the league's best receivers," Barnwell said.
"He's probably looking at a one-year deal in the same range as that of Williams or DeAndre Hopkins ($5 million), and he would be a logical target for teams that need a veteran to help out their quarterback. Teams in need of an outside receiver with some physicality should be in the market for Cooper, a list which includes a pair of his former employers."
In his first stint with the Raiders, Cooper registered over 3,000 receiving yards and 200 receptions. The veteran wide receiver would be a solid addition to a group of serviceable, but not great group of wide receivers and could help take some of the load of Brock Bowers next season.
