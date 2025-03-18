Raiders Set to Address Ground Game After Other Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason thin at many spots on their roster. They became even more thin at other positions after losing multiple starters in free agency. Las Vegas' front office quickly moved to fill their newfound voids in free agency but still must do more.
Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports released his mock draft with first-round predictions for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith allows them to address a position other than quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
As much as the Raiders needed a quarterback, Smith legitimately fills that void. That means the Raiders' most significant need is no longer the quarterback position. Their biggest concern is addressing their anemic ground game by improving their line and group of running backs.
"The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty," Stackpole said.
The Raiders added a cornerback, two safeties, a linebacker, and an offensive lineman in free agency and traded for a quarterback. While they could undoubtedly add more to their offensive line, the Raiders' additions addressed their most pressing roster needs this offseason.
Las Vegas may not have made any big moves this offseason, but they do not need to in a weak class of free agents. The Raiders' front office is making moves with the organization's long-term best interests in mind. That means making wise decisions and spending wisely.
Quarterback is the most critical position on the football field. The five quarterbacks the Raiders have started over the past two seasons have rightfully received most of the blame for the team's shortcomings over that time but none of those quarterbacks have had a solid ground game.
Even the best quarterbacks in the league need a competent ground game. The Raiders have had subpar quarterbacks, but they likely would have benefitted from a rushing attack that was not statistically one of the worst in the league.
Jeanty would help solve that problem for the Raiders, assuming they continue to add to their offensive line. The Raiders had one of the best backs in the league, Josh Jacobs, and he struggled in his final season in Las Vegas behind a shaky offensive line.
A competent quarterback and running back are irrelevant without a quality offensive line.
