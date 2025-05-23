Raiders' JPJ Excited to Build Relationship with Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders have a promising young center in Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The former second-round pick out of Oregon played multiple spots on the offensive line last season, filling in for injured players and proving he can be a foundational piece in the trenches.
When Andre James was released, it opened the door for Powers-Johnson to take over as the starter.
Powers-Johnson played with multiple quarterbacks last season, which can be difficult for building chemistry. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith this offseason, hoping to find a consistent presence at that position.
Powers-Johnson is excited to build a relationship with Smith. He spoke about it on the latest episode of defensive end Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“I remember sitting at breakfast and Maxx being fired up,” Powers-Johnson said. “So, if Maxx is fired up, this is going to be a good thing. Right when he walked into the building, I went up to him and just dapped him up. He was like, ‘Hey, let’s talk protections.’ I’m like, ‘That’s dirty talk for a center.’ Already was locked in, got his number, and then we kind of texted back and forth.
Powers-Johnson described those conversations. He also detailed his first experience in Florida.
He was like, ‘Hey man, I’m out in Fort Lauderdale, you should come out. I’ll fly you out, put you up. Let’s get some snaps in, get some good fellowship.’ It was such a great weekend. First time really in Fort Lauderdale, and then Miami. So, that’s kind of an experience. Just went and got some good food; we got some snaps.”
Powers-Johnson loves Smith’s genuineness.
“He’s such a good dude. You can tell with quarterbacks. You’re either going to get a couple of personalities. You’re either going to get the really quiet, stern, doesn’t really have a social life. And then you have the one that’s like, party over, and you’re like, ‘Dude, how are you even a quarterback?’ I think Geno’s right in the middle of that, where he’s just personable, eats with his O-Line all the time, and isn’t afraid to go out and have some fun.
But when it comes to football, that dude knows so much knowledge and is so locked in. It’s super refreshing to see, because I’ve played with a lot of great quarterbacks in my time. It makes me feel old saying that. He kind of sets himself apart. Just his knowledge and how much fun he likes to have with the game as well.”
Building chemistry will be key to the Raiders’ offense, and it appears Smith and Powers-Johnson are making that happen.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
