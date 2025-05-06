Raiders' New Front Office Executive Praised By Top Analyst
When Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the multiple selections that set his team up for three Super Bowl appearances and two titles over the past decade, he had Anthony Patch by his side.
Patch, a newly hired Raiders executive, was described as Roseman's right-hand man by Phillyvoice.com's Geoff Mosher.
"Since 2016, Patch had served as the Eagles’ senior director of college scouting and was arguably Roseman’s most reliable scouting source." Wrote Mosher. "It wasn't uncommon to see Patch seated alongside Roseman and team chairman Jeffrey Lurie in photos or on broadcasts whenever the ESPN or NFL Network cameras cut over to the team's war room during the draft."
"Patch spent all of his 23 years with the Eagles, specializing in college scouting."
"As senior director, Patch – who lives in Washington state – was responsible for scouting all of the major prospects for the NFL Draft, including visiting campuses around the country each fall to get in as much personal time and research as possible for his scouting reports."
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah took to social media to show Patch some love.
"Patch is one of the finest humans in scouting." Wrote Jeremiah. "You’ll never hear anyone say a bad word about him. Great get for the Raiders."
Patch and Raiders' general manager John Spytek have known each other for 20 years, dating back to Spytek's 2005 year with the Eagles, where he started as an intern. Spytek and Patch worked together from 2005-2009.
"Patch comes to Las Vegas from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a part of two Super Bowl Championship teams." Per the Raiders' press release. "He most recently served as the team's senior director of college scouting since 2016 and previously held the titles of director of college scouting (2012-15), assistant director of college scouting (2010-11), West Coast Area scout (2003-09) and college scouting coordinator (2002)."
"Prior to joining the Eagles, he began working in the NFL in 2001 as an intern in the Miami Dolphins' personnel department. Patch was a four-year player at defensive line and linebacker at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he earned a degree in finance before going on to earn an MBA from the University of Montana in 2001."
"A native of Ronan, Montana, Patch and his wife, Rikki, have three daughters: Samantha, Addison, and Breann."
