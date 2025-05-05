BREAKING: Raiders Make Impressive Front Office Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired a new weapon for General Manager John Spytek and his front office as former Philadelphia Eagles executive Anthony Patch joins the team as a Senior Personnel Executive.
Patch and Spytek have history together, and this is another instance of Spytek strengthening the Raiders' front office as they prepare for their first season as a new regime on the field.
"Patch comes to Las Vegas from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a part of two Super Bowl Championship teams." Per the Raiders' press release. "He most recently served as the team's senior director of college scouting since 2016 and previously held the titles of director of college scouting (2012-15), assistant director of college scouting (2010-11), West Coast Area scout (2003-09) and college scouting coordinator (2002)."
"Prior to joining the Eagles, he began working in the NFL in 2001 as an intern in the Miami Dolphins' personnel department. Patch was a four-year player at defensive line and linebacker at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he earned a degree in finance before going on to earn an MBA from the University of Montana in 2001."
"A native of Ronan, Montana, Patch and his wife, Rikki, have three daughters: Samantha, Addison, and Breann."
The Eagles have done a great job building three championship-level squads that won two Super Bowls during his time with Philadelphia. Finding talent all over, the Eagles quarterbacks during their run have been Carson Wentz from North Dakota State, Nick Foles, a castaway who had a Jim Plunkett-esque career revitalization, winning Super Bowl MVP, and Jalen Hurts, a doubted passer from Oklahoma via Alabama.
While the Eagles have used SEC and Big Ten talent to build their teams, Patch played a pivotal role in the acquisitions of Reed Blankenship from Middle Tennessee State, Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo, Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian, and Jordan Mailata, the NFL's most successful international pathway player.
If the Raiders want to restore the glory days, they need to find talent where no one else is looking, just like Al Davis used to do. They know have the man to get the job done.
