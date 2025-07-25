Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Lands New Job
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has found a new job working with athletes for "Athletes in Control." His role is listed as Chief Strategy Adviser.
From Athletes in Control:
AIC was founded by a team of athletes, coaches, and business professionals who saw too many talented players overwhelmed by high-stakes decisions.
We help athletes take full control of their futures—with insight, access and structure.
We surround athletes with the essential tools and guidance to lead their journey like a CEO. Every service is tailored, personal, and aligned with long-term growth.
Pierce also made the announce of joining Athletes in Control on is Instagram.
Pierce's former college player and current Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is also part of the Athletes in Control team. Daniels is listed as a Brand Ambassador. Daniels and Pierce both spent time together at Arizona State. Daniels was the quarterback, and Pierce was part of the coaching staff.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Pierce did his best to try to land Daniels for his team, but the Commanders had no interest in trading their pick.
Former head coach Pierce took over as the interim head coach halfway turn the 2023 season, and he showed that the Raiders can play better with him running the show. And heading into last season, there was a lot of excitement about getting the Raiders to be a better team.
But Pierce did not have a good season in his first season as a head coach, and it was not good enough to keep him around for his second season.
Pierce did not seek to find interviews this offseason for any other NFL jobs, and as of right now, he is not coaching at any level, whether it be in the NFL, college football, or high school football. Pierce was a good linebacker in his NFL career.
His most notable season came in the 2007 season, when the New York Giants took down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, putting an end to their undefeated season. Pierce was a big part of that team, and he was a huge reason why the Giants stopped Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in that Super Bowl.
