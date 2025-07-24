Raiders' Star Details Difference Between Pete Carroll and Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders struggled last season. One of their bright spots last season was tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers played out of his mind in his rookie season. Bowers set different records in the National Football League last season and is now considered by many as the best tight end in football. That is something huge for a player who his only entering his second season in the league.
Bowers was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Raiders last season and by former head coach Antonio Pierce. That was a huge pick for the Raiders and Bowers can be seen as the best player in his draft class so far. But now Bowers will head into next season with a new head coach. His former coach, Pierce, was only the head coach for one season, and the Raiders decided to move on from him.
The Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
Former head coach Pierce took over as the interim head coach halfway turn the 2023 season, and he showed that the Raiders can play better with him running the show. And heading into last season, there was a lot of excitement about getting the Raiders to be a better team.
But Pierce did not have a good season in his first season as a head coach, and it was not good enough to keep him around for his second season.
Bowers recently talked about the different coaching styles of Carroll and Pierce.
“They’re pretty different, I’d say. AP was awesome. He was a true players' coach. He was always working with us and everything,” Bowers said on Bussin' With The Boys. “But Coach Carroll has a way of bringing everyone together.”
It is going to be fun to watch Bowers go back to work next season. We will see what the second-year tight end has in store after his record-breaking rookie year. Bowers will have a much-improved quarterback as well.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Bowers and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.