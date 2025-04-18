Why the Raiders Should Stay Put at No. 6
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an enviable spot -- they hold the No. 6 overall pick in a draft with plenty of needy teams that will look to trade up.
While the Raiders could command a high price to the right team, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin believes they should stay put.
"They've pivoted pretty quickly into win-now mode with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith," he wrote. "This feels like the prime spot to get them a Day 1 contributor, be it a featured back like Ashton Jeanty or a reinforcement for the O-line."
Jeanty, a generational talent, has been the presumptive favorite for the Raiders' selection. With the foundation head coach Pete Carroll is establishing, Jeanty's All-Pro potential could be a significant step forward in the fight for playoff contention.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, "The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense."
"He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024," wrote Zierlein. "This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Our Hondo Carpenter projected the Raiders to use the pick on Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, a red-hot name in the draft cycle with just a week to go.
"The Raiders’ new GM John Spytek loves linemen, which is how he led in Tampa Bay. With Will Campbell off the board, they take another exceptional offensive lineman in the on-field bully from Missouri," wrote Carpenter in the latest On SI mock draft.
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control," wrote Zierlein. "He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times.
"Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.