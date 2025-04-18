Latest On SI Mock Draft For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a multitude of options with the No. 6 overall pick.
The vast majority of mock drafts project the Raiders to select Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty, or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. In the most recent addition of our On SI mock draft, Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter projects the Raiders will take Armand Membou, rising offensive tackle prospect out of Missouri.
"The Raiders’ new GM John Spytek loves linemen, which is how he led in Tampa Bay. With Will Campbell off the board, they take another exceptional offensive lineman in the on-field bully from Missouri," wrote Carpenter.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly.
"Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless."
33rd Team's Marcus Mosher named Membou the perfect fit for the Raiders earlier this draft cycle.
"There has been a lot of smoke regarding the Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, and it’s easy to understand why that might be the case," wrote Mosher. "He is clearly one of the top players in this class, and the Raiders have a huge hole at running back. They have an older head coach in Pete Carroll, who wants to win right now, and Jeanty could have an instant impact on the offense.
"However, don’t be surprised if they go elsewhere in Round 1. The new general manager, John Spytek, was the assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they prided themselves on taking offensive linemen early in the NFL Draft.
"They spent the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Tristan Wirfs, playing him at right tackle early in his career. They also used another first-round pick on Graham Barton in 2024 and two other second-round picks (Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch) in back-to-back seasons to upgrade their offensive line."
