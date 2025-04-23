3 Notable Raiders Targets with 'Classic' Upside
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs at wide receiver and on the defensive line.
The 2025 NFL Draft has more than enough talent to satisfy those needs. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman compiled a list of players with 'classic' upside. Some notable names are Raiders targets.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Wasserman: "There’s certainly a lot to like about the smooth-moving 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of Arizona. McMillan's size will give him a significant advantage over just about any defensive back in the NFL. His route running and ability after the catch improved this past season. Of course, he has a penchant for acrobatic catches that make him a dangerous red-zone threat.
"McMillan led all FBS wide receivers with a 98.6 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two seasons. He also ranked second in the Power Four with 29 missed tackles forced in 2024. Unsurprisingly, he paced all wide receivers with 24 contested catches over the past two seasons. McMillan is the full package with WR1 potential, which should make him worthy of a top-10 selection."
DI Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Wasserman: "Nolen has always had an incredibly high ceiling as the top-ranked player in the 2022 high school class. After an underwhelming couple of seasons at Texas A&M, he found his stride and dominated SEC competition at Ole Miss. If his 2024 performance is any indication, the best is yet to come for Nolen.
"Standing at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Nolen is a classically built 3-technique who is a dynamic force in the run game. He trailed only Mason Graham in 2024 with an elite 91.6 PFF run-defense grade. He also set career highs in PFF pass-rush grade (75.0) and quarterback pressures (35). If Nolen further unlocks his athletic potential and becomes a two-way playmaker at the next level, he could develop into one of the NFL's best defensive tackles."
OT Armand Membou, Missouri
Wasserman: "Membou has the requisite tools to be a star tackle in the NFL. He weighed in at 332 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan and ran an outstanding 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also earned 70th-percentile marks or better in the broad and vertical jumps. Few players at his size have tested that well.
"The Missouri product was also outstanding on the football field in 2024. He ranked third among all qualified tackles with a 90.6 PFF overall grade and was one of just two tackles to earn 85.0-plus grades as a run blocker and a pass protector. Membou also did not allow a sack or quarterback hit.
"He could make an impact at right tackle immediately and should be athletic enough to switch to the left side or inside to guard if needed."
