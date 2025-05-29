The Raiders Made Significant Improvement in This Category
The Las Vegas Raiders have made vast improvements in many areas this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders' front office wasted no time adding to their roster this offseason, hoping it will lead to improved results this upcoming regular season.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football ranked the top running backs in the National Football League. Months after finishing with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league, Sikkema voted Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty as the 13th-best running back in the league.
"Only four running backs in the PFF era have earned elite PFF rushing grades as rookies: Adrian Peterson (2007), Alfred Morris (2012), De'Von Achane (2023), and Bucky Irving (2024). Jeanty could very well be the fifth, and the third in a row," Sikkema said.
"In 2024, he set PFF college records with a 96.6 PFF rushing grade, 1,970 yards after contact, and 152 missed tackles forced.
Jeanty is expected to have a sizable impact on a Raiders' offense that struggled to get much of anything going last season. The addition of a talented running back and improved offensive line should bode well for the Raiders this season.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team explained what makes Jeanty an immense threat for the Raiders out of the backfield. Jeanty can help the Raiders in more ways than one.
"Jeanty’s passing game skill set is impressive, as well. His former high school pedigree as a slot receiver is apparent with his ball skills—he makes good adjustments to the football and showcases comfortable hands. Boise used him into the flats as an early progression, aligned him on the boundary, and ran perimeter screens with him. They've also tried to get Jeanty the football in more traditional running back screen reps," Crabbs said.
"Pass protection is still a work in progress, but his dense frame and appetite for contact are attractive elements that have allowed him to aggressively stick his nose into second-level pressures and wash defenders into traffic to keep throwing lanes open and the pocket intact. His consistency, particularly in larger areas of space, to square up rushers, is an area of improvement to focus on. That said, I believe he is functional in this capacity now, and it should not be a barrier to playing time early in his career," Crabbs said.
"Jeanty showed growth in ball security during his second season as the primary runner in 2024, but he did have six credited fumbles in 2023 despite playing in just 12 games. One such play came on an onside kick scrum, but the other five were all fumbles on plays from scrimmage in which Jeanty was fighting for extra yardage. Ball security can be a non-linear issue, so continued focus in this phase as a physical, after-contact runner is absolutely a point of focus."
