Why the Raiders' Glaring Issues Continue to Hold Jeanty Back

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty to help fix what was one of the worst ground games in the National Football League over the past two season. The Raiders wisely drafted Jeanty, even though some debate drafting a running back so high.

Although the Raiders had other needs, Jeanty's college career made it hard for a team in need of a running back to pass on him. Jeanty had, and still has, the potential to be a franchise running back. If the Raiders can assemble a legitimate offensive line, the sky is still the limit for Jeanty.

However, until then, his production this season will continue to be limited over the next four weeks.

The Raiders still have time to build around their talented rookie running back. However, until they do, Las Vegas ' season will continue to go down the drain. While it does, Jeanty will continue to struggle epically, as he is playing behind the worst offensive line in the league this season.

Sunday was much more of the same for Las Vegas, as Jeanty continued to struggle. Jeanty had 24 rushing yards on seven carries in the first half. The lack of an offensive line has primarily caused Jeanty's struggles. No running back in the league could run behind the Raiders' offensive line.

It is said that football games are won and lost in the trenches; there are few better examples of that ideology than this season's Raiders' team. Las Vegas' front office addressed every other offensive position group credibly, or attempted to. That was not the case for the offensive line.

Las Vegas' decision to only add offensive lineman Alex Cappa this offseason has arguably been the most significant mistake the Raiders' new front office has made thus far. The Raiders' 2025 season came down to a conscious decision to ignore the most critical position group on the field.

The Raiders' decision to draft Jeanty as high as they did, given their many other needs, will likely be analyzed for years to come, especially if they are unable to maximize his potential in future seasons. In the meantime, the Raiders are what they are, and that is a 2-11 football team.

Las Vegas has a long, long way to go before it can become even a competitive team, let alone a winning one. The Raiders have made many poor roster decisions that date back several seasons. All of those decisions seemingly came back to haunt them at the same time.

