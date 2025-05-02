Raiders' Jeanty Earns Top Rookie Ranking
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their first draft class under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. It was highlighted by their sixth overall pick, running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Jeanty was the favorite to land with the Silver and Black heading into the draft, and the Raiders were not going to miss out on taking the top running back.
Jeanty was the best running back in college last season and was also the best running back in the 2025 class. He led his team last season to the college football playoffs and came in second in Heisman voting. The pick made sense for the Raiders because one of their biggest needs was a running back heading into the draft.
They got a good running back now. Carroll also took Jeanty because he likes his offense running the ball, and it gives veteran quarterback Geno Smith a reliable back. Everyone from the Raiders was on board with the pick. Now, Jeanty is seen as a big part of the team's offense. Jeanty brings so much value to the Raiders and changes how the offense will be run.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked Jeanty No. 1 as the rookie with an instant impact.
Jeanty is the clearest instant-impact rookie in this draft class as a No. 6 overall selection at the running back spot following the finest season we've seen on the ground in college football since Barry Sanders in 1988. Jeanty has deceptive long speed, quality elusiveness, and the best contact balance I've ever scouted at the position.
And he not only finds himself as the written-in-Sharpie bell cow on a complete revamped Raiders offense, the Las Vegas blocking unit is an ascending group with 2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson fresh off a rock-solid rookie campaign at center and right guard Dylan Parham entering the prime of what's been a very encouraging NFL career to date. Kolton Miller remains one of the most capable athletes at left tackle, and the Raiders drafted two physical specimens in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant in the middle of this draft.
Plus, Jeanty will tote the rock in Chip Kelly's offense, and dating back to his time at Oregon, Kelly has a long history of accentuating backfield talent.
