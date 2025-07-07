Chiefs QB Mahomes Has High Praise For Raiders' Crosby
It is always an uphill battle when the Las Vegas Raiders face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Raiders are still the last team to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, as Kansas City did not lose a home game last season.
In that game, Las Vegas sacked Mahomes four times and returned a Mahomes interception for a touchdown. The Raiders' defense effectively won the game, as the unit scored two touchdowns, matching the total that Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense scored throughout the entire game.
Although the Chiefs have dominated their yearly matchups against the Raiders and the AFC West over the past decade, the games are worth watching every time, as Las Vegas has played some of its best football against the Chiefs over the past few seasons.
Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby recently spoke about the respect that he has for Mahomes. The two have gotten very familiar with each other over the past few seasons.
"It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them, they’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football. But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s a match made in heaven," Crosby recently said.
Mahomes recently returned praise Crosby's way.
“I have so much respect for all those guys in the league that are about that craft. We’re going to compete. Obviously, he’s on the other team, so I want to go against him and beat him," Mahomes said on the Up and Adams Show.
"I think he's sacked me the most out of anyone I've ever played against. To me, he's the best pass rusher that I've played against. No offense to any other pass rusher. He goes out there, gives you the effort, he has the moves, and he has the skill. I think it's hard to have all three of those and do that year in and year out."
The Raiders hope to not only be competitive against the Chiefs this upcoming season, but also to beat the reigning division and conference champions. The Chiefs are the cream of the crop, but the Raiders are on their way.
