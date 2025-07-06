Pete Carroll's Challege with the Raiders
After multiple disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have a new look and feel to them. Las Vegas made it a point to improve on and off the field this offseason and it appears they have done so.
Las Vegas' two most notable additions on the field were Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty. Both players are expected to help guide the Raiders through the upcoming season. Off the field, the Raiders' most significant additions were of their general manager, John Spytek and head coach, Pete Carroll.
Carroll has been tasked with turning around a Raiders team and organziation that has not reached the standards they have for themselves. The Raiders hope Carroll can help change their recent misfortune.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll noted what he and his coaching staff have focused on throughout the offseason. The Raiders need Carroll to put the pieces together as soon as possible to help ensure their likelihood of having a successful 2025 season.
"Oh, that's everything. That's what this game is about. The game is about working hard enough so that you develop the skills that it takes, so that when it comes to game day, comes to whatever the situation that you're facing, you have what it takes to get it done. And you know that you do because you've established that confidence that comes through the good habits," Carroll said.
"So like on the first day out, when we went offense versus defense, we were little shabby at some stuff and the technique stuff that was really clean going into that time frame wasn't quite as sharp as it had been, and that's because all of a sudden it was a lot faster and the guys were a lot better than offense going against the offense and defense going against the defense.
"And so, that's the illustration of why we need our habits to be right. So it doesn't matter who we play or where it is or Monday night or Thursday night or Sunday afternoon, doesn't matter where we're going to where we're playing, we can bring those habits to life in game time. That's really what my challenge is: to make this whole team play like that."
