Ashton Jeanty's College Coach Expects Greatness with Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty led his college team, the Boise State Broncos, to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.
The Broncos went to the College Football Playoff in 2024 with Jeanty leading the way. The Heisman Trophy runner-up rushed for over 2,600 yards and was far and away the best running back in college football last season.
Boise State has a rich tradition of dominating the Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West. Elite players have donned the Blue and Orange, including Kellen Moore, Jay Ajayi, Ryan Clady, and Jeanty.
The Broncos are the favorites to win the Mountain West again this season, although Jeanty will not be a part of that team. However, BSU head coach Spencer Danielson expects big things from Jeanty in his rookie season with the Silver and Black.
Danielson was asked by Vegas Sports Today’s Armani Lingo about Jeanty and gave high praise to the former Broncos star and current Raider at media availability for Mountain West Media Day.
“I was blessed to be able to be a part of his draft party out in Green Bay and be a part of that moment,” Danielson said. “He deserves every bit of it. A young man, when he was 17 years old, came to Boise State and had success; everybody thought he should leave. He put his head down and said, ‘I can have everything I want from this game, and be developed and be the best version of myself right here at Boise State.’”
Danielson offered a bold prediction for Jeanty’s rookie season.
“Seeing him be the sixth overall pick, money and all this, he’s earned it,” he said. Everybody wants those things, but not a lot of people want to do what it takes to get those. Ashton does, and I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that Coach [Pete] Carroll is developing.”
Boise State will always hold a special place in Jeanty’s heart, and his former coaches and teammates will be rooting for him as he looks to become one of the top running backs in the NFL.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.