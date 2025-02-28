Top Draft RB Ashton Jeanty Gives Raiders Revelation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Boise State star Ashton Jeanty had one of the best running back seasons in recent memory.
Finishing as the runner-up to Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy, Jeanty rushed 374 times for 2,601 yards (just shy of Barry Sanders’ all-time single-season record) and 29 touchdowns.
Many teams will covet Jeanty’s elite rushing ability due to the resurgence of the running back position during the 2024 NFL season.
Among those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished last in the league in rushing yards per game and rushing efficiency.
Jeanty told me on Friday morning that he has met with the Raiders.
“I think that would be a great opportunity, especially with the history of Pete Carroll running the football,” he said. “That’s a great opportunity as well.”
Jeanty enjoyed speaking with the Raiders’ head coach and talking about his offensive philosophy.
“The meeting was great,” he said. “It was good vibes. Talking to Pete Carroll, just talking about the art of playing running back, really the art of breaking tackles, making guys miss, it was a good conversation.”
Jeanty’s top skill is his ability to break tackles, breaking 143 in 2024.
Jeanty also knows how important a good offensive line is. He spoke to me about the importance of the relationship between a running back and his offensive line.
“For a running back, your offensive line is everything,” he said. “You can’t really do anything without a good offensive line. Those guys gotta block and open up holes for you, but more than that, just having a connection with them off the field, really, so those guys want to block more for you. Take care of them. Take them out to eat. That’s probably my favorite thing to do for my O-Line. Then, just on the field, having that chemistry and knowing what your guys are doing up front so you can play off them.”
That is something that Jackson Powers-Johnson and Kolton Miller would like to hear.
Jeanty not only had an incredible collegiate career but also has the skills that can translate to the next level.
Many mocks have linked Jeanty to the Raiders at No. 6 overall, so if Carroll feels like he can get the most out of Jeanty, it would make sense to see him in the Silver and Black.
