What Tier Does Raiders RB Room Land in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders added a new face to their running back room for the 2025 NFL campaign in the form of Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Getting selected in the first round with the sixth overall pick, the Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, hit a home run in trying to improve the franchise's ground game.
That being said, the Raiders' current running back room consists of Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, and Zamir White. Last season's running back room in Las Vegas wasn't able to improve the team offensively much, as the franchise had the worst rushing numbers per game in the entire NFL.
Before landing Jeanty, the Raiders were going to go with Mostert as their veteran running back to lead the room. Thankfully for the franchise, they were able to land Jeanty, who put up ridiculous rushing numbers during his tenure with the Boise State Broncos.
But with a young running back, the Raiders have an interesting outlook going into the new season.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, every franchise's running back room falls within seven tiers:
Tier 1: Dynamic Duos
Tier 2: RB-QB Duos
Tier 3: One-Man Band
Tier 4: Up and Comers
Tier 5: Injury Concerns
Tier 6: Day Two Rookie Headliners
Tier 7: Work in Progress
While the hope is to fall within the first three categories, the Raiders just miss out and fall into tier four going into the new season, as Jeanty could easily elevate the likes of the running back room for multiple years to come in Las Vegas.
"Las Vegas ranked dead last in rushing yards last season, so Jeanty's arrival is a welcome one that provides loads of upside. Jeanty was a force at Boise State during his final collegiate season, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's drawn pre-draft comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson, and if he comes anywhere close to that, it'll be a night-and-day transformation for the Raiders backfield," Sullivan wrote.
With a youthfull outlook in Las Vegas, especially in the running back room, the Raiders and Jeanty come this time next season have the chance to crack the top three tier rankings, assuming Jeanty can carry over his success from his collegiate seasons.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the 2025 running back room!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and the 2025 running back room!