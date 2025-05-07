Analyst Sounds Off on Raiders' Offseason Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making the most of their offseason festivities, getting the Raider Nation excited to see their franchise hit the field for the 2025 campaign. After a hard 2024 campaign, the Raiders have added new pieces to the puzzle in several forms of their organization.
From adding new front office pieces to a legendary head coach in Pete Carroll to man the ship, to a successful 2025 NFL Draft selection process, the Raiders are on the up and up. Given that the AFC West is one of the more difficult divisions to compete in, the Raiders might have more of a chance than they've had in a while.
Analyst Mike Florio loves what the Raiders have done this offseason. In fact, in a latest addition of Pro Football Talk, Florio selected Las Vegas as the franchise who has had the best offseason.
"I think hiring Pete Carroll is a masterful stroke, and it's also a little middle finger to Belichick because he's even older than Bill," Florio said. "You get Geno Smith for a third-round pick? And that's exactly what, as we heard the things that were said between Geno and Carroll and how constantly they were in contact last year when Carroll was connected to no one, this was like a no-brainer."
"Then they get Ashton Jeanty to come in and fire up the engine. They signed Maxx Crosby, they got so many needs that they have just been gradually and systematically building. They got a long way to go to be relevant in their division, but they went a long way this year to make the other three teams kind of say, 'Oh wait a minute, the days of assuming we're going to go 2-0 against the Raiders every year may be over."
With bringing in pieces to build around as well as extending those who have kept the franchise afloat during trying times, the Raiders' outlook going into the new season looks promising. The franchise might not hold down the fort to claim the AFC West this year, but they do have the chance to achieve that goal in the next few years.
