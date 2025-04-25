No BPA vs. Need, Raiders Drafted Both in Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has so many needs that it is nearly impossible to address them comfortably in a single offseason. The Raiders' current roster situation took years of bad roster-building to get to the point it is currently at.
John Spytek has an uphill battle, as Las Vegas has one of the worst rosters in the league. The Raiders have holes at several positions, but with the No. 6 pick in the draft and arguably the worst ground game in the National Football League, drafting Ashton Jeanty made too much sense.
The Raiders improved their quarterback position by trading for Geno Smith, eliminating quarterback from the long list of Raiders' needs. Signing Smith made running back the Raiders' most pressing issue entering the NFL Draft.
While running back was a need, Las Vegas also had needs at offensive line that they could have addressed with the No. 6 pick. Spytek's history around the league suggested he would likely consider going that route, but Jeanty was too talented for the Raiders to pass on.
Drafting a running back high in the draft draws various opinions, especially in today's NFL, where running backs have been devalued. In his first press conference as a Raider, Jeanty aims to help restore value to the position.
"I'm going to show everybody that the position is valuable," Jeanty said in his first press conference as a Raider.
Las Vegas has a long road ahead, but it has made the best decision for its situation. Drafting Jeanty, pairing him with Brock Bowers, an improved offensive line, and a competent quarterback like Smith should help the Raiders improve next season.
The Raiders entered the draft facing the age-old question of whether it is better to draft the best player available or draft for need. Luckily for them, Jeanty was arguably the only player in the draft who was the best player available and addressed the Raiders' most pressing need.
Other than quarterback-needy teams, there were few better fits in the draft than Jeanty and the Raiders. Spytek's first draft with the Raiders would always be critical, but it may be foundational for Las Vegas after adding Jeanty.
