How Week 1 Can Spark Raiders' Confidence Moving Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders opened their 2025 NFL season with a huge victory. The Silver and Black went on the road and got a much-needed win. Even though it was only the first game of the season, this was the start that the Raiders needed.
They wanted to start the season fast, and they are on track to do so. The Raiders did a lot of things good in this game, and you can tell that the coaching staff got this team ready well for this matchup.
The Raiders played well, but they also know that there is room for improvement. The Raiders want to start changing the narrative that they cannot win on the road. They did a good job today of making sure they came out with energy. Head coach Pete Carroll wanted to see what his team would look like, and now he has seen that, and now he will go into next week making adjustments. Carroll had a great game plan, and the Raiders executed it well.
Going into this season, the Raiders' defense was the biggest question for this team. And after their victory in Week 1, that has changed a lot. The Raiders' defense played a great game, and they stayed very disciplined. You can tell that this offseason was a difference maker for this defense. They kept giving their offense chances to score points. The defense played better than most expected. This confidence that they built will go a long way for the rest of the season.
Isaiah Pola-Mao
"It has not been like that in a while. So it is a good feeling to have that starting off," said Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. "So, I mean, it is all about what he does next. Got to stack them ... I see it all. Everyone is talking about the defense is going to be the weakness of our team, but you know, it is great to come out and have that type of game for our defense, and we've got to build off that."
"You think we got it covered for like two or three seconds. I mean that you know makes everyone's job easier. So to have guys like that, Malcolm Koonce, and Tyree Wilson, and Maxx Crosby, it is easy."
