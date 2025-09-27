Bears Present Opportune Moment for Raiders' Fantasy Breakout
The Las Vegas Raiders' attack has shown some signs of an impending explosion. After hiring Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, there was a lot of optimism for what this team could do on that side of the ball, especially after upgrading the backfield with Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty.
However, things haven't gone as planned through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season. They've gotten a few encouraging performances, at least from a fantasy football perspective, including Smith and wide receiver Tre Tucker connecting for three touchdowns in last week's clash with the Washington Commanders.
In this next game, they have a key opportunity to really flex their offensive chops versus a struggling and banged-up Chicago Bears defense. That could lead to multiple breakout fantasy outings from the Raiders this week.
A few Raiders are "must-starts" vs. Bears
No player from the Las Vegas Raiders has been more disappointing than running back Ashton Jeanty so far this season. After the team took him with the sixth-overall pick, he's severely underwhelmed through three games, notching just 149 total yards on 52 touches.
While he's had his issues — his vision could be better, and he's been absolutely abysmal in pass protection, limiting his opportunities as a receiver out of the backfield — but his struggles have to be primarily attributed to the Raiders' putrid offensive line. In this upcoming game against the Chicago Bears, that O-line might not be as severely outmatched, which could lead to a breakout for Jeanty, according to NFL.com's Michael Florio:
"The first three weeks have been a struggle for Jeanty. Getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage has been an issue, occurring on 57 percent of Jeanty’s carries this season, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. He did rush for a season-high 63 yards in Week 3. Even better, he had his first two carries of 15-plus yards. This week, Jeanty faces a Bears defense that has allowed a league-high 2.2 yards before contract per carry to running backs, along with the most rush yards to the position. Still not sold? Chicago is allowing explosive runs at an above-average rate this season. This feels like a breakout opportunity for Jeanty."
He's not the only member of the team who should benefit from a matchup with the Bears' defense. Chicago has been just as porous against the pass as they have been versus the run. Geno Smith should have a day, as well as a few of his targets, including Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and even Tre Tucker.
