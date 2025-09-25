Week 4 Fantasy Forecast: Offense Set to Explode vs. Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to take several steps forward on offense this season. With Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly leading the way on the sidelines, they had a great chance to field a much more creative and effective approach compared to last year's system under Antonio Pierce, Luke Getsy, and Scott Turner.
Furthermore, they added two enticing talents to their backfield to round out an attack that already featured a few promising skill players in Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker. Neither quarterback Geno Smith nor running back Ashton Jeanty has lived up to their potential so far in Las Vegas, leading to an underperforming offense overall. That could change in Week 4 with a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears and their shaky defense.
Can the Las Vegas Raiders capitalize in Week 4?
1. Geno Smith over/under 252.5 passing yards
Geno Smith has met this line from FanDuel in two out of his first three games for the Las Vegas Raiders. Even in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he finished with just 180 yards but had plenty of opportunities. He finished with 19 incompletions on 43 total attempts, including three interceptions.
Now, he's facing the worst defense he's seen so far this season. The Chicago Bears are 27th in the league in passing yards allowed and dead last in scoring. Dak Prescott just missed this line in Week 3 against the Bears, passing for 251 yards. They were able to hold J.J. McCarthy to just 143, but gave up 334 to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
2. Geno Smith over/under 1.5 touchdowns
Geno Smith has only thrown for more than one score once this season, last week against the Washington Commanders. Two of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter with the game already well out of hand.
On the other hand, the Bears have only held their opponents to less than one passing touchdown once this year, in their last game against the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott had the chance to get a second, though, but instead threw a pick in the end zone on a goal-line snap.
3. Geno Smith -146 to throw an interception
Betting on Geno Smith to throw a pick this season has turned out to be a pretty good wager. He's had one in two of his three games so far and tossed three turnovers in Week 2 against the Chargers.
He's had double-digit interceptions in almost every season as a starter. The Bears have picked off their opponent three times this year, once against J.J. McCarthy and twice versus Dak Prescott.
