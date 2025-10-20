Raiders’ True Colors Shine in Week 7 Loss
In 2025, it is inexcusable for an NFL team not to put up a single point in a game. In a league where it's only gotten easier to score on offense, the Las Vegas Raiders' pool of talent couldn't produce a scoring drive against the Kansas City Chiefs.
They looked unprepared to face off against their divisional rival, and from the first whistle, it was clear that they were in over their head. Even with all that, not even putting up a fight is a reflection on how poorly this team has been coached.
Week 7 Grades
John Breech is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article giving grades to each team based on how they performed. The Raiders had one of their worst performances of the season, which deservedly earned them an F grade.
"The Raiders went into this game missing their top two receiving weapons (Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers) and it showed. Geno Smith had nowhere to go with the football and the rushing attack was nonexistent (Ashton Jeanty ran for just 21 yards against the Chiefs)", said Breech.
Geno Smith is without his top weapons, but that doesn't mean the Raiders don't have any receiving options for him to throw the ball to. Tre Tucker saw the most targets with six and led the team with five receptions, but outside of that, all of the other receivers were only targeted a maximum of two times.
Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech combined for two receptions and 13 yards. The Raiders used their draft picks on them so they can contribute to their wide receiver corps, not so they can run cardio on the field.
"The offense has struggled at times this season, but it hit rock bottom in Kansas City and the defense wasn't much better. The Raiders offense only ran 30 plays in the game, which was the fewest run by any team in 26 years. The Raiders just didn't look prepared to play and that falls on coach Pete Carroll".
Pete Carroll needs to bring this team back to life, and that starts with a quarterback change. Smith was benched for Kenny Pickett in this game. Why not just keep it that way for the foreseeable future? If Carroll doesn't fix this team in the following weeks, he may find himself on the hot seat.
