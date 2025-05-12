The Key to Raiders' Defensive Success in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders only won four games last season, and that was in large part due to their roster simply not having enough talent to compete with the top-end teams in the NFL, or even mid-tier teams at that.
However, the one aspect they are incredibly talented in is their defense, headlined by one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. Last year, injuries ravaged their defense, and it prevented them from being as good as they are on paper.
Their big free agent acquisition last off-season was Christian Wilkins, and after being an ironman in his time with the Miami Dolphins, his debut as a Raider only lasted five games. Crosby himself dealt with injuries as well, and all around, last season was a dud in many aspects for the Raiders.
Yet even in turmoil, there's a silver lining, as if it wasn't for how bad last season went for them, Ashton Jeanty wouldn't be a Raider right now, and things wouldn't be looking so bright for Las Vegas. They've made massive improvements to their roster from head to toe through free agency and the draft.
While their offense got the biggest talent upgrades, it doesn't mean that they let their defense go out to dry either. Darien Porter, if he puts all his physical tools together, has an opportunity to become a star in the backfield for the Raiders, and JJ Pegues is a chess piece they could use on offense and defense.
Despite their improvements on the defensive side of the ball, as well as a chance for them to be healthier next season, the Raiders continuously get disrespected when it comes to analysts projecting how next season will go for them.
The biggest thing they have to hope for is for them to remain healthy next season, as if their defense is firing on all cylinders, and Geno Smith can come in and orchestrate this offense at a high level, they could make a push to be a playoff team.
Even if they don't make it that far, they'll certainly win more than four games, and they will be one of the most improved teams in the NFL next season.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss a Raiders story from us again.
Please let us know your takes and more on this X-factor when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.