4 Things to Know About Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty, the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Raiders, has done a bunch of interesting things on and off the field. Here are four things to know about the Raiders' new playmaker.
1. Jeanty lived and played football in Naples, Italy.
A military brat, Jeanty and his family moved to Naples, Italy before his freshman year of high school. Jeanty played on his school's football team as a quarterback before being moved to running back. In six games, Jeanty averaged 200 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game.
2. Jeanty's family come from Haiti.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Jeanty's father is a U.S. Navy chief petty officer born in Haiti, and his mother's family immigrated to the United States from Haiti.
"Talking about food, cuisine — just eating those traditional meals. But just the culture, man." Stated Jeanty, "Being in it. All the values of it. My family being from a country where not too many people make it out and are able to have great careers. There’s just so much in the history that’s gone on there. … That’s kind of the story. My dad moved over here when he was pretty young, in high school, to give himself a better life, and he gave his whole family that he raised a better life."
3. Jeanty had 1500+ more rushing yards than receiving yards from Boise State's leading receiver.
Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards in 2024. The Broncos' highest receiver, Cameron Camper, had 903 receiving yards.
4. Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning called Jeanty the best running back he's seen in Eugene.
“I think this is the best running back I’ve seen since I’ve been here,”said Lanning. “He’s certainly an NFL guy, he doesn’t go down on the first contact ever. He’s one of the best stiff arm guys that we’ve gone against, he runs really, really physical.”
“And then the next guy they brought in ran for 100 yards too,” Lanning added. “This is a really powerful rushing attack, their offense does a lot of good things to scheme up and they have compliments off of each play.”
In the game before Boise State played Oregon, Jeanty recorded 267 yards and six touchdowns verses Georgia Southern.
Jeanty's numbers decreased against Oregon due to better competition. Jeanty finished with a measly 192 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best teams in the country.
Jeanty: "Yeah, it's amazing. I've always been a fan of Marshawn [Lynch]. He's one of the first running backs that I watched, so to kind of have that support and him showing love is everything."
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on Jeanty in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right now!