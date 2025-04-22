REPORT: Best-Case Scenario for Raiders' Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders want to win with a strong defense and good ground game, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron writes.
He isn't wrong. Pete Carroll has always leaned on a good rushing attack, from USC to Seattle, and general manager John Spytek was inspired by the Philadelphia Eagles' formula.
The best-case scenario for the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft is to fulfill that identity.
"John Spytek spoke at the NFL Combine about his desire to emulate the roster construction of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who boasted a strong defense up front and leaned on the run game," wrote Cameron. "While it might seem crazy to pin down a running back before the quarterback position is situated, this rebuild is a multi-year project. Adding a generational talent at running back like Ashton Jeanty would undoubtedly fit the bill. This would presumably be the ceiling pick for Jeanty, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities that the Raiders attempt to move back a few picks — staying in front of Dallas — to gain more ammo for their rebuild and still be positioned to scoop up Jeanty."
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Jeanty is comparable to Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
