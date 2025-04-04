The Raiders Should Take the BPA Approach in Draft
After a successful haul last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders face a critical NFL Draft this offseason. The Raiders' roster need an infusion of talent and depth, after losing plenty of both early in free agency. Las Vegas' new front office has work to do over the rest of the offseason.
The Raiders are coming off multiple disappointing seasons in which they struggled mightily in nearly every phase. However, their ground game was arguably the team's greatest downfall. Las Vegas was the worst rushing team in the league last season.
The inability to run the ball negatively impacted the Raiders in multiple ways, as their offense was forced to depend on the arm of three different starting quarterbacks this past season. While the quarterbacks could have played better, a nonexistent ground game did not help.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network believes Raidrs minority owner Tom Brady has already gave clues as to how he and the Raiders may approach the draft. "Coaches always say, 'You can keep your X's and O's, give me the Jimmys and Joes," Brady said.
"That's a quote from Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady from a game he commentated on in January. I think about that quote every time I try to place anyone else in this spot," Sheath said.
Sheath noted that both Brady and head coach Pete Carroll have shown their respective beliefs that the teams with the most talent usually wins football games. Brady played with some of the best players in NFL history. Carroll has coached some of the best players in NFL history.
"And it's not just Brady; the Raiders' new head coach, Pete Carroll, enjoyed his most successful years in Seattle with a team full of players that were just better than everybody else. While scheme and style will have an important part to play in the next chapter of the Raiders, building around top players will likely be a foundation.
"Jeanty is exactly that and would immediately transform a Raiders running game that managed the fewest yards per attempt in the NFL in 2024."
The Raiders have the chance to significantly improve a glaring weakness, they should do their best to not overthink things and select the best player available when they are on the clock.
