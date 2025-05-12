How Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Felt About Not Winning Heisman
Raiders' new running back Ashton Jeanty sat down with former Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden, and they discussed Jeanty's loss to Colorado's Travis Hunter in the race for the Heisman Trophy.
Jeanty, the best running back in college football, controversially lost the Heisman to Hunter with many citing Jeanty's stats and the fact that he was benched because Boise State was up big against opponents as reasons he should've gotten the award.
Gruden asked Jeanty if losing the Heisman ticked him off and Jeanty admitted he was.
"A little bit, you know, obviously you want to you know win awards you've been, you know, working for, you know, everybody's been talking about since week one, you know, kinda putting that pressure on you and, you know, obviously, when I seen I had a chance to win it, I wanted to, you know, go after it but, you know, things happen."
"You know, you can't get every award, but you know, there'll be a lot more down the line. There's a lot of other awards that I won already this year, so I'm just thankful to even be, you know, in that room, that space, you know, with great guys you know, and all the other legends who have you know, been selected or won the award."
Jeanty was Boise State's main source of offense, often running the Broncos to victory, even in situations that would typically call for a team to pass.
Since Spencer Danielson was named head coach in the middle of the 2023 season, Jeanty played a critical role in securing back-to-back Mountain West championships and a birth in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.
Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns last season, but Hunter got the nod due to his work as a cornerback and wide receiver, playing a critical role in turning around the Colorado Buffaloes program.
While nothing will change what happened, it's clear Jeanty is entering the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and is now a member of a franchise that thrives when they have those types of players.
With a new opportunity in Las Vegas, Jeanty sets his eyes on NFL accolades with the Super Bowl being the ultimate goal.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on Las Vegas and 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you go and check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!