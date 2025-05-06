Former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Returns to Football
Jon Gruden has left an undeniable mark on football as his Raiders teams from the early 2000s led to many of changes we see in football today, his Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, and his time on tv shaped an entire generation of football fans.
Since departing from the Raiders, Gruden has gone back to his television/ content creation roots and worked with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints in an unofficial capacity.
Gruden's return to football may have been a bit premature, as the run-heavy offense he ran to end the 2010s and into the 2020s is the same scheme being used by teams today to counter modern defenses that emphasize stopping the pass.
That foresight has led to his latest opportunity, linking up with another influential head coach from the 2000s in Jeff Fisher as Gruden has become a part-owner of the Nashville Kats of the arena football league known as AF1.
Gruden will be a "partner with consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team’s football and business operations," according to the Nashville Kats press release.
“The Nashville Kats and the Arena Football 1 league are very excited to have someone with Jon’s experience and expertise and success to not only be part of the ownership but also take an active role in a variety of ways within the organization,” said Fisher, who also serves as AF1 commissioner.
“I have been a fan of indoor football for a long time and jumped at the opportunity to be involved with Jeff and the Nashville Kats as part of the ownership group,” Gruden said. “I have so much respect for what Jeff has done over his career and continues to do with the Nashville Kats and as commissioner of AF1. I’m excited to be part of the team.”
Gruden’s brother, former Washington Commanders head coach Jay Gruden is an arena football legend. He is a former Kats assistant, the former head coach of the Orlando Predators, and is an Arena Football Hall of Famer with six championships.
The Gruden's gave the Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay his first opportunities in football, with McVay's concepts revolutionizing the league.
“Obviously, I followed all of Jay’s playing and coaching days in Arena Football and knew how much he enjoyed all those years,” Gruden said. “I look forward to having that same kind of excitement with the Nashville Kats.”
Considering his track record in football and the records of coaches associated with him, the Kats provide Gruden a great opportunity as he looks to become more involved in the sport.
