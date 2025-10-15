1 Critical Issue the Raiders Must Figure Out
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been one of the most pressing issues the Raiders have faced this season, after an offseason in which the Raiders' front office did not do much to add to the unit. In fact, the Raiders' line has more continuity than any other positiong group on the team.
The Raiders are implementing a new offensive scheme, which undoubtedly takes time. Many games this season, Las Vegas' offensive line has gone through the growing pains of a unit learning yet another offensive system, as a unit under their third offensive coordinator in three seasons.
Analyzing the State of the Raiders
The Raiders suffered a huge loss when offensive tackle Kolton Miller was injured in the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. Following Sunday' win, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how offensive tackle Stone Forsythe has been tasked with replacing Miller.
"Stone's [Forsythe] got a challenge. He's been a backup for a while. He started a handful of games, a dozen games, or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly, and he really gives you everything he's got preparation-wise, smarts-wise, technique-wise," Carroll said.
“He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to, and he's got to survive. It's hard. And look, there was a portion in the game where the pass rush, really, all of a sudden, was a big deal, and then we put it to rest. In the second half, it wasn't a factor much, but there was a spurt in there where they were really hot and we were struggling a little bit, and we didn't give up a sack in the second-second half."
Specifically, Carroll noted that Jordan Meredith had a strong performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. For weeks, moving Meredith to from center to offensive guard has been a suggestion for the Raiders' coaching staff. They have been adamant he is best at center.
Meredith performed well on Sunday against a formidable defensive line.
"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times he gets in situations with enormous guys, and sometimes he's battling up against it,” Carroll said.
“But most of that is we have to be right, to be really, really precise about the way we help each other and in our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us."
