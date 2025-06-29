Where Raiders' Run Game Ranks Among AFC West
At this point, Las Vegas Raiders fans are sick of hearing about it, but the team had arguably the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season.
The Raiders were at the bottom of the league in several key rushing stats, but fans did not need stats to tell them the team could not move the ball on the ground. It was evident watching them play.
So, when the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek entered, they knew things needed to improve in that regard. They invested in the running back position, which should lead to more positive results.
The additions of Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert, along with depth and development along the offensive line, make the Raiders a much more interesting rushing offense. Will it be enough to compete in the AFC West?
The teams in the Raiders’ division have talented run games themselves. Let’s break down where the Raiders stack up compared to the AFC West’s rushing attacks.
The Kansas City Chiefs ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (105.3), as they looked like a much less explosive offense in 2024.
The offensive line features some top-end players, like Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, but the other linemen do not inspire much confidence. Josh Simmons could be a quality starter eventually, but he is a rookie coming off a significant injury.
Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt lead the way for Kansas City’s running backs, but expect to see rookie Brashard Smith at times. The Chiefs did not run the ball particularly well last season, and not much changed in the offseason.
The Los Angeles Chargers ranked 17th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (110.7), but made moves to improve that group.
The Chargers have a good, not great, offensive line, headlined by tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. They drafted North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round, and he should provide an immediate spark – no pun intended – to their rushing attack.
Hampton was not the only running back the Chargers added this offseason. Veteran Najee Harris also joins the fold, and young players like Hassan Haskins, Raheim Sanders, and Kimani Vidal will battle for carries.
The Denver Broncos were 16th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (112.2), and behind their impressive offensive line, that number could rise.
The Broncos drafted UCF’s RJ Harvey in the second round, and he should take the bulk of the carries next season. They also signed J.K. Dobbins, and Bo Nix should be an effective runner at quarterback.
Denver has depth in its running back room, including Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, who have been positive ancillary contributors before.
It may be bold, but it’s possible the Raiders end up with the best rushing attack in the AFC West. Jeanty could be an immediate star, and having a speedy veteran in Mostert could push them past the other three teams.
Don’t be shocked to see the Raiders in the upper half of the NFL in rushing efficiency next season.
