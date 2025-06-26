Raiders’ Jeanty Will Make Big Moves in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders ' first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is a big reason why the one word used to describe the Raiders' offseason is energized. The Raiders have been starved of an offensive playmaker who can take matters into his own hands for years, and now they have one of the best running back prospects of all time at their disposal.
The Raiders are set up perfectly to complement Jeanty and the run game. With their hirings of Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, it's clear that the Raiders offense in 2025 will have a clear emphasis on pounding the rock whenever they can.
Who can blame them? Jeanty showcased he could show up in the biggest moments and nearly single-handedly carried his team to the college football playoffs. Josh Edwards, sports writer at CBS Sports, compiled a list of incoming rookies most eligible to be one of the top 100 players in the NFL next season. Jeanty was near the top of the list, showcasing how much faith Edwards has in the impact he'll make for the Raiders.
"Pete Carroll's fundamental beliefs entail establishing the run. Las Vegas has little else at the position to eat into Jeanty's share of touches. Research shows that running backs taken top-10 overall typically produce at a rate comparable to other top performers at the position. Jeanty was also an effective pass-catcher in his collegiate career, so there are a few ways for him to make an impact on the game", said Edwards.
Jeanty will impact the Raiders so profoundly that it doesn't even matter what his rookie season stats look like, as his being on the field shifts how teams will play them. There are so many mind games that Carroll can play with defenses by putting Jeanty in the backfield, that their offense will flow a lot smoother.
Brock Bowers is one of the players Carroll can use Jeanty to help get open, as the play action fake to Jeanty and throw to Bowers will catch a lot of teams off guard next season. No matter where Carroll places Jeanty in the offense, he'll make waves and will definitely be one of the top players in the NFL next season.
