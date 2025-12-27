Why the Raiders' Last Two Games Are Their Most Important

The Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the worst record in the league at 2-13 and have been one of the biggest disappointments based on their preseason expectations. Despite this, at the heart of this team remains a glimmer of hope for the future.

That latent potential hidden in this team made itself known against the Houston Texans , where their offensive line finally gave Ashton Jeanty room to breathe, and their defense looked as good as it has all season. They lost that game against the Texans, and they face the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs to end the season. Why are these last two weeks the most important for the Raiders?

Battle for Draft Positioning

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raiders' game against the Giants in Week 17 is their most important game of the season, as it will determine who gets to draft with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . However, what's gone under the radar is how important their last game of the season will be against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have lost five games consecutively, and even if they kept things close against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, that was due to how well their defense played. Their offense couldn't get anything going with Chris Oladokun under center, and he's projected to be their starter against the Raiders as well.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders have ended Maxx Crosby's season prematurely, as he will not be active against the Giants or the Chiefs, which shows that they want to lose to get a better draft pick. However, the last game of the season against a divisional opponent like the Chiefs, it'll be hard to convince the rest of the Raiders roster not to take advantage of their wounded state.

The Raiders haven't won a single divisional game this season, and the last time they beat a team in the AFC West was in 2023. The Chiefs have multiple players on the IR, and it's clear that at this point in the season, the Raiders are the better team.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It'll be ideal for the Raiders to lose their last two remaining games of the season, but it'll take a lot of self-control from their roster to do so. With how their offense has been humming as of late, they can beat the Giants and the Chiefs with ease. Doing so would tank their draft stock, so the Raiders front office has to find a way to shut down their best players in order to secure the 1st overall pick.

