Improved Run Game Should Heighten Raiders' Offensive Floor
The Las Vegas Raiders were arguably the worst rushing attack in the NFL last season.
They finished last in the league in rushing yards per game, failing to reach the century mark.
They also ranked last in EPA per rush, a statistic that indicates how many points a team is expected to score per play. The Raiders were negative in that category.
New head coach Pete Carroll built an offensive identity around running the football, so it was obvious that he would find the Raiders’ run game unacceptable when he arrived.
That’s why the team upgraded the offensive line and added more effective running backs this offseason.
With a better offensive line outlook and more dynamic rushers behind it, the Raiders should be a much better running team and, in turn, raise the floor of their offense.
Many fans are excited about the addition of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was the best running back in college football last season and was arguably the best offensive player in the class.
Jeanty gives the Raiders a workhorse back they have not had since Josh Jacobs left, relying on the tough Boise State product to shoulder the load in the ground game. Jeanty is tough to tackle and has breakaway speed with the potential for explosive plays.
Not only did the Raiders add Jeanty, but they brought in a veteran speed-back to spell him. Raheem Mostert is a bit older at this point in his career, but he still has a second gear he can turn on to run away from defenders.
Having a veteran behind Jeanty to take some weight off his shoulders and provide a change of pace for the offense should immensely improve the Raiders’ rushing attack.
By having a good ground game, teams will respect the Raiders by showing more stacked boxes. This will allow Chip Kelly to dial up more play action and take shots downfield.
A rising tide lifts all boats, and that rising tide should be the Raiders’ new-look rushing attack.
They have a chance to be a vastly improved team on the offensive side of the ball, and it starts with controlling the trenches.
Be sure to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.