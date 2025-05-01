Why Raider Nation Is Going to Love Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders chose not to overthink what they do with the sixth overall pick, and it led to them drafting a generational talent at running back. After months of speculation, Ashton Jeanty is a Raider, and he'll take this team from one of the worst rushing teams to one of the best.
Jeanty should be the favorite to win OROY next year, and with Raheem Mostert as the backup, the Raiders will have the ability to lean on the run and have it be their offensive identity moving forward. This is further emphasized by their hiring of Pete Carroll, who has shown throughout his coaching career that he isn't afraid to run the rock.
It's not only that the Raiders are now set up to empower the run game, but Jeanty will elevate their offense and make them better. His physicality and balance lead to him being hard to tackle, which leads to him taking off for touchdowns repeatedly.
Recently, a post on Instagram showed a highlight to explain how excited Raiders Nation should be to have Jeanty in their backfield ready to wreak havoc on any given notice. He mentions how he'll be the second-most-exciting player in the draft, presumably behind Travis Hunter.
Jeanty plays a big part in the improved offense the Raiders will field next season. Though some may not be knowledgeable just yet, the Raiders will be one of the most improved teams next season, and Jeanty will lead that offense alongside Geno Smith and Brock Bowers.
While it's unlikely for him to rush for more than 2,000 yards in the NFL, I do believe 1,300 is in the realm of possibility for him. In his rookie season, he may struggle to get accustomed to NFL defenses as opposed to the defenders he was used to in college, but very soon, I could see him have a season similar to what Saquon Barkley just had with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jeanty will give Raiders fans something to root for every time he touches the ball, and they haven't had a player this dynamic in a long time. Raiders Nation should be eagerly awaiting the day the NFL season commences so they can see what a game changer Jeanty will be for them.
